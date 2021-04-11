Harmony Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.40 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $105.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00047330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00618141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043181 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,992,501,428 coins and its circulating supply is 9,399,545,428 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

