Harmony Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $132.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00054335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00043424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,991,796,787 coins and its circulating supply is 9,398,840,815 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.