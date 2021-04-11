Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $227.51 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $120.59 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $227.51 or 0.00381073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

