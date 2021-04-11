Harvest Finance Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $118.04 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $222.69 or 0.00371301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002205 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

