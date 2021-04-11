Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hasbro by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.