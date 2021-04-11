Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0008

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $216,742.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars.

