Hathor (HTR) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $283.00 million and $3.92 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.