Haven Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.83 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $325.52 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $22.79 or 0.00038111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,798.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.67 or 0.03598233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.00434496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $695.80 or 0.01163585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00498116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00465524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00373798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00209237 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,283,469 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

