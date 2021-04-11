Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 66.4% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $369.22 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $25.84 or 0.00043060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,286,390 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

