HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDB opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

