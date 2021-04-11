Head to Head Analysis: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repay and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 20.38 -$40.03 million N/A N/A American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Well has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repay and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 12 0 2.92 American Well 0 6 4 0 2.40

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. American Well has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.99%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -12.06% 3.75% 2.07% American Well N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repay beats American Well on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, and kiosks. Its application is available on App Store and Google Play. American Well Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; and Ramat Gan, Israel.

