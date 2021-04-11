Head to Head Comparison: Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Opera has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudward has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opera and Cloudward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opera presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Cloudward.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10% Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opera and Cloudward’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 3.76 $57.90 million $0.55 19.20 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudward.

Summary

Opera beats Cloudward on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Cloudward

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

