Head-To-Head Contrast: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.59 -$19.48 million $0.19 65.11

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Vonage has a consensus price target of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vonage beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

