Head-To-Head Review: Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99%

Lekoil has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.63 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -65.64

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lekoil and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 1 5 7 0 2.46

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential downside of 23.01%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Lekoil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

