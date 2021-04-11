Head-To-Head Survey: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital One Financial and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 2 14 0 2.88 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $123.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Riverview Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.81 $5.55 billion $12.09 11.10 Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.67 $4.29 million N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 4.08% 3.05% 0.43% Riverview Financial -39.21% 2.21% 0.19%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Riverview Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 27 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Bucks, Blair, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.