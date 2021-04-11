Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report $54.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.63 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $227.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $471,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,410.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $3,580,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

