Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report $54.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.63 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $227.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $471,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,410.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $3,580,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.