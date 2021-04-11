Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 102,300 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 252.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

