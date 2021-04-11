Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,858 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $104.37 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

