Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 70,084 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1,502.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $21,090,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $17,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 257,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

