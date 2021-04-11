Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 83,260 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

