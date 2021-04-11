Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 521,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.35% of WisdomTree Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $6.75 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.58 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $985.79 million, a PE ratio of -59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

