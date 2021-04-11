Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.