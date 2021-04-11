Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Knoll at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Knoll by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

NYSE KNL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $857.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.