Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

