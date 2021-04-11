Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 141,100 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.45% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HealthStream by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 138.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

