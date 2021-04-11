Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 94,000 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

