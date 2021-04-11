Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 121,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 83,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

