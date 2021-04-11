Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 24,700 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2,744.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSD opened at $106.22 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

