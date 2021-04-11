Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 31,557 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Tennant worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,696. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

