Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 9,419 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 330,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $146.96 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.