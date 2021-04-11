Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.62% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

