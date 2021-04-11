Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.19.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

