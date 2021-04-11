Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 159,400 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

