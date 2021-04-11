Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 227,400 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $171,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

CXP stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

