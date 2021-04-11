Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 50,586 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,586 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,717,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,040,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

