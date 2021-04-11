Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

