Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 609.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 794.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNR. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

