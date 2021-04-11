Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1,102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.52. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

