Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE opened at $254.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.74. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.40.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

