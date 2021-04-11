Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.86 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.