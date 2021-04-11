Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,225,646 shares of company stock valued at $89,375,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

