Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.58 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of HEES opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

