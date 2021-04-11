Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.63 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

ATKR stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

