Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.95 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

