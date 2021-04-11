Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.08 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

