Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.21 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 367,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

