Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.31 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

