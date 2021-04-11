Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $923.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $36,345.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.