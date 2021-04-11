Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

