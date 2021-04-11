Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $10,645,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 662,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

